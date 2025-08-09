Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Artivion alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AORT. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Artivion from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp upgraded Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Artivion from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Artivion from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artivion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AORT

Artivion Stock Up 25.0%

NYSE:AORT opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.36 and a beta of 1.64. Artivion has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $40.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.96 million. Artivion’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Artivion will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In other news, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,189.73. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $287,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 187,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,482. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,406 shares of company stock worth $1,801,262. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Artivion by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Artivion by 3.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Artivion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Artivion by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 62,893 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Artivion by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.