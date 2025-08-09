Atb Cap Markets Expects Weaker Earnings for Rubellite Energy

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Rubellite Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Rubellite Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Rubellite Energy Trading Down 1.9%

TSE RBY opened at C$2.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.89. Rubellite Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.59 and a 52 week high of C$2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.92. The stock has a market cap of C$187.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc is a Canadian energy company. It is focused on Clearwater oil exploration and development utilizing multi-lateral horizontal drilling technology. The Clearwater is a high rate of return play with compelling economics at current forward market prices for Western Canadian Select crude oil.

