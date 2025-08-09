Atb Cap Markets Has Positive Outlook for TSE:IPC Q3 Earnings

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for International Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.