Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,880,420. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $2,081,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,360,197. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,976,390. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 75.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

