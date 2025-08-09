Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $242,000 Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $188,315.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,426.88. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $62,351.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,448.80. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,053 shares of company stock worth $296,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $64.29 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.60 million, a PE ratio of -459.21 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently -457.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLAB shares. Wall Street Zen cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mesa Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

