Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 19,370.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 426,528 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 905.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 324,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,503,000 after purchasing an additional 291,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,521,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,305.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 264,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 245,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $170.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $224.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.