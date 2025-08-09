AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

AXGN opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.14. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $639.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.99 and a beta of 1.00.

In other AxoGen news, Director Joseph A. Tyndall sold 20,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $224,694.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,864. This trade represents a 56.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 3,884.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 882.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

