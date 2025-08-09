B. Riley Issues Negative Estimate for biote Earnings

Get biote alerts:

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of biote in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of biote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

BTMD stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. biote has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.21.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. biote had a net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $48.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in biote by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in biote by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in biote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in biote in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in biote in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

