B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vishay Precision Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $75.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. Vishay Precision Group had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.18 million, a PE ratio of -302.61 and a beta of 0.87. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth about $562,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth about $5,565,000. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth about $1,111,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 72.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 223,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

