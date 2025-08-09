Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on B. CIBC raised their price objective on Barrick Mining from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Barrick Mining from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

B stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. Barrick Mining has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Mining will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

