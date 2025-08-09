Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – August 6th

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, Arista Networks, and Upstart are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce or implement AI technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, natural language processing tools, robotics, and data-analytics platforms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of AI-driven innovation across sectors like healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and cloud computing. As AI becomes more integral to business operations and consumer products, companies leading in research, hardware, software or cloud-based services often draw heightened market interest. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $12.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. 64,331,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,978,254. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $20.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.78. 15,949,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,626,975. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $139.44. The company has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Shares of UPST stock traded down $14.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.16. 12,707,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,161,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.30 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06. Upstart has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $96.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPST

Recommended Stories