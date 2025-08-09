Best Canadian Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 6th

Get alerts:

Diageo, Celsius, and CSX are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of publicly traded companies incorporated in Canada and listed on exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange. They represent fractional ownership in these firms, entitling shareholders to dividends and voting rights, with prices that fluctuate based on company performance, economic conditions and investor sentiment. Major sectors include energy, financials and materials, and these securities are regulated by Canadian authorities like the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.56. 1,560,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a one year low of $96.45 and a one year high of $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,414,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079,652. Celsius has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.81. 3,561,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,967,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

