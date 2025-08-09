Best Grocery Stocks To Watch Now – August 7th

Get alerts:

Nebius Group, Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, PepsiCo, and Starbucks are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the assortment and quantities of food and household products that a grocery retailer holds in inventory for sale. They encompass everything from fresh produce, meat and dairy to canned goods, dry staples and cleaning supplies, and must be managed carefully to meet customer demand while minimizing spoilage and overstock. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Shares of Nebius Group stock traded up $10.85 on Thursday, reaching $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,196,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,829,419. Nebius Group has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $70.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.09 and a beta of 3.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.40. 21,723,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,326,684. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $5.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $463.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,334. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $425.90 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $483.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $977.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,460. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $820.45 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $979.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $984.38. The company has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $103.01. 8,720,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,108,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average is $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $822.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PEP traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,819,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534,786. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.76. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $197.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $90.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,286,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,621,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

See Also