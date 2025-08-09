Best Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Today – August 7th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Companies, Target, Wayfair, Masco, and Fifth Third Bancorp are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that supply products and services for residential renovation, repair and remodeling. These firms typically include home centers, hardware retailers and building-materials manufacturers such as Home Depot, Lowe’s and Sherwin-Williams. Investors follow these stocks both as a gauge of consumer spending on housing projects and as an opportunity to profit from growth in the home improvement market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.10. 12,487,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,136,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $385.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,284. The stock has a market cap of $383.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.90.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,110. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,184,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,443. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

NYSE:W traded down $3.43 on Thursday, reaching $73.25. 5,385,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,180,831. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $78.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 2.92.

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.31. 2,663,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. Masco has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

