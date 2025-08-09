Best Insurance Stocks To Follow Today – August 7th

Get alerts:

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Caterpillar, SoFi Technologies, Intuit, and CyberArk Software are the seven Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is underwriting insurance policies, such as life, health, property, or casualty coverage. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the insurer’s combined performance of underwriting results (premiums versus claims) and investment income generated from the premiums collected. As financial-sector equities, their share prices typically reflect changes in interest rates, claim trends, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $322.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,841,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,907,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla has a 12 month low of $192.04 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.33.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $244.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,308,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,116,856. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.54. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $6.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $462.41. 5,739,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,917,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.62. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $425.90 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $997.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of CAT traded down $10.65 on Thursday, hitting $417.07. 4,259,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,631. The company has a market capitalization of $196.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.92. Caterpillar has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $441.15.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 52,595,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,535,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $17.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $761.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $212.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $769.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $665.19.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $10.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $402.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,894. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $254.43 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.20.

