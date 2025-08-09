BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Taglich Brothers raised shares of BGSF from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

BGSF Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. BGSF had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGSF will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 7,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of BGSF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

