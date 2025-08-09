Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by $2.34. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 294.05% and a negative return on equity of 125.75%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

About Bionano Genomics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 114,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

