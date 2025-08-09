BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) vs. Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Critical Contrast

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) and Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BitFuFu and Finward Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $463.33 million 1.40 $53.96 million $0.02 198.00 Finward Bancorp $111.82 million 1.09 $12.13 million $1.24 22.76

BitFuFu has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BitFuFu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BitFuFu and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu 0.46% 1.34% 0.55% Finward Bancorp 5.23% 3.45% 0.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BitFuFu and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 0 2 2 0 2.50 Finward Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

BitFuFu currently has a consensus target price of $6.6033, suggesting a potential upside of 66.75%. Finward Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.17%. Given BitFuFu’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BitFuFu is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Summary

BitFuFu beats Finward Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, custodial services, guardianships, IRA accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

