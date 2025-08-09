Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.75.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 650,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 571,500 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

