Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,400 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the June 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Borealis Foods Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BRLS opened at $2.85 on Friday. Borealis Foods has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.27.

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Borealis Foods had a negative net margin of 79.21% and a negative return on equity of 892.35%.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

Borealis Foods Inc operates as a food technology company that develops plant-based ready-to-eat meals. The company also developed ambient ready-to-eat high-protein meals for U.S. and global humanitarian food programs. Its products include Chef Woo, a plant based instant ramen meals that provides with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles.

