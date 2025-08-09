Brokerages Set AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Price Target at $8.45

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

MITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler set a $8.50 target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MITT opened at $7.38 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $234.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.62.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. Research analysts predict that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

