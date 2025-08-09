Brokerages Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) PT at $39.25

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

ALKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of ALKT opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Payne acquired 8,200 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $249,772.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,558.88. This represents a 63.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $203,341.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 238,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,557.92. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,690 shares of company stock worth $785,288. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,878,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,772,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,223,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,411,000 after buying an additional 1,134,746 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 61.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,952,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 743,884 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

