Brokerages Set Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) PT at $7.70

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 138,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 18.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,361,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Shares of BKD opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.01.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $812.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.63 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 93.47% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

