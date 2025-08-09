Brokerages Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Target Price at $140.06

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.0588.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $76,536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 980,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,046,430.20. The trade was a 37.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $751,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 986,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,803,233.50. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,947,063 shares of company stock worth $1,577,559,812 in the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.8%

DELL stock opened at $137.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.02 and a 200 day moving average of $107.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

