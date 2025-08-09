Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Target Price at $255.33

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.3333.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 111.4% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 234.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $4,770,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 21.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $225.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $191.91 and a 52 week high of $321.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $634.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.52 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.36%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

