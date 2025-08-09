Brokerages Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target at $114.15

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.1538.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Barclays upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $3,857,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,319.02. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,191,984 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $99.11 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $113.95. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.74.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

