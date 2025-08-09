Brokerages Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Target Price at $594.22

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $623.5556.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of IDXX opened at $658.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $545.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.32. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $688.12.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
