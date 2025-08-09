Brokerages Set OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Target Price at $2.75

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OPKO Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $891,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 214,676,448 shares in the company, valued at $283,372,911.36. This represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPK opened at $1.25 on Monday. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $992.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.19.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.74 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

