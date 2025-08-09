Brokerages Set Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

OBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Orchestra BioMed from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:OBIO opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Orchestra BioMed has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $104.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 189.26% and a negative net margin of 2,297.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orchestra BioMed news, insider David P. Hochman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 349,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,660.25. This trade represents a 6.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Orchestra BioMed by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Orchestra BioMed by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

