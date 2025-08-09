Brokerages Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Target Price at $112.20

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Transcat during the second quarter worth about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 1,118.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $79.18 on Monday. Transcat has a one year low of $67.56 and a one year high of $133.72. The company has a market cap of $737.96 million, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Transcat had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Transcat will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

