Brokerages Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Target Price at $112.20

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.20.
Several equities analysts have commented on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $79.18 on Monday. Transcat has a one year low of $67.56 and a one year high of $133.72. The company has a market cap of $737.96 million, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Transcat had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Transcat will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
