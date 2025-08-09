Brokerages Set Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target at $27.38

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.3750.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRRM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 2.4%

VRRM opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The firm had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 13,638.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

