Brokers Issue Forecasts for 5N Plus’ Q3 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Doumet now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

VNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Ventum Financial upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cormark upgraded shares of 5N Plus to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Shares of VNP opened at C$15.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$961.06 million, a PE ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.98.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

