Brokers Issue Forecasts for Klaviyo FY2025 Earnings

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Klaviyo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Klaviyo’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Klaviyo’s FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KVYO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Klaviyo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Klaviyo from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Klaviyo from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -129.40 and a beta of 1.36. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.97 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

In other Klaviyo news, insider Landon Edmond sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $347,280.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 404,744 shares in the company, valued at $14,105,328.40. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $133,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,094,418 shares of company stock worth $268,580,202 in the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 22.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 227.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

