Brokers Set Expectations for AltaGas’ Q3 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a report issued on Monday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALA. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.33.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$41.27 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$32.02 and a 52-week high of C$42.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

