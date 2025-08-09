Brokers Set Expectations for Eldorado Gold Q3 Earnings

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$31.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.94 and a twelve month high of C$32.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Graham Magnus Morrison sold 12,207 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.93, for a total value of C$353,092.36. Also, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 2,367 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.51, for a total value of C$69,850.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,964 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,299. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

