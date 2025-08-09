Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. DA Davidson set a $125.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE BLDR opened at $132.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.68. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $9,954,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $34,540,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.