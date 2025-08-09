C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $29.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.7857.

Get C3.ai alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AI

C3.ai Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of AI opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other news, Director John E. Hyten sold 10,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,622.50. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 36,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,014,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 161,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,074.88. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,298,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,428,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $42,306,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,455,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,725,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1,242.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,729,000 after buying an additional 664,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3,935.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 568,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 554,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.