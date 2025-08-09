Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives $14.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.4286.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 6.2%

CABA opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $69.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.74. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 2,292.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 48,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.