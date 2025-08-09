Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,323 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $182.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.80. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total value of $13,678,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,223,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,354,451,775.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,687,440 shares of company stock valued at $862,095,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.