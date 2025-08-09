Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price

Tullow Oil (LON:TLWGet Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 16 ($0.22) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

TLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 9.99 ($0.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 9.99 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 28.86 ($0.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £184.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.53.

Insider Activity at Tullow Oil

In related news, insider Roald Goethe bought 2,000,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £240,000 ($322,797.58). Company insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

