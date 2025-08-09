Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 16 ($0.22) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

TLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 9.99 ($0.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 9.99 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 28.86 ($0.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £184.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.53.

In related news, insider Roald Goethe bought 2,000,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £240,000 ($322,797.58). Company insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

