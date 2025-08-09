Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.9%

CM stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average is $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,028,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,251,664,000 after buying an additional 642,924 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,138,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,398,619,000 after purchasing an additional 234,088 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,967,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,849,000 after purchasing an additional 773,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,581,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,808 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,547,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

