Cannae (CNNE) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $109.95 million for the quarter.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 73.64%. Cannae’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cannae stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $22.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cannae’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Cannae by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cannae from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

