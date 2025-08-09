Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPRI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

NYSE CPRI opened at $19.72 on Friday. Capri has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.37. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 758.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

