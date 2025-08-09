Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $47.68 and last traded at $48.28, with a volume of 130949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.21.

The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.36 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 22.28%.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSV. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1,736.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 408.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

