Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.22. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $960.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $249,912.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 377,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,091,351.32. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $3,490,112. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

