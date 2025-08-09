Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Roblox were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,560,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,379,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Roblox by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,897 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,555,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of -90.03 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $150.59.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Raymond James Financial cut Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roblox from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 687,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $60,479,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,610,845.23. This trade represents a 76.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,441,460 shares of company stock worth $517,140,722 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

