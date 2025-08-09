Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.54.

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $101.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Chord Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.83 and a 1 year high of $156.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average is $102.71.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.