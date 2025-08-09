CF Industries (NYSE:CF) versus Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Head to Head Comparison

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

CF Industries has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CF Industries and Yara International ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Industries 20.19% 17.10% 9.58% Yara International ASA 4.78% 19.27% 9.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

93.1% of CF Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Yara International ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CF Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CF Industries and Yara International ASA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Industries $5.94 billion 2.30 $1.22 billion $7.66 10.53 Yara International ASA $13.93 billion 0.66 $15.00 million $1.38 13.10

CF Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yara International ASA. CF Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yara International ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CF Industries and Yara International ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Industries 0 12 2 1 2.27 Yara International ASA 1 0 0 2 3.00

CF Industries presently has a consensus target price of $95.2308, suggesting a potential upside of 18.04%. Given CF Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CF Industries is more favorable than Yara International ASA.

Dividends

CF Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CF Industries pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yara International ASA pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CF Industries has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CF Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

CF Industries beats Yara International ASA on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. The company's principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. It also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products. The company primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers. It also offers digital solutions, such as variable rate application solutions; N-Sensor, a tractor-mounted hardware; N-Tester, a handheld nitrogen measurement tool; YaraFX Insight, an agricultural API; and Atfarm, a digital toolbox for farmer. The company sells its products under YaraBela, YaraMila, YaraLiva, YaraVita, YaraRega, YaraTera, YaraSuna, and YaraVera and brands. Yara International ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

