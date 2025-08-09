Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as low as $2.78. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 203,752 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $92.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

