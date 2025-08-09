Chinese Stocks To Follow Today – August 6th

Get alerts:

Duolingo, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, UP Fintech, Epsium Enterprise, and Premium Catering are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies that are incorporated in the People’s Republic of China and traded on Chinese or related exchanges. These include A-shares on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, B-shares for foreign investors, H-shares listed in Hong Kong, and various China-based depositary receipts abroad. Investing in Chinese stocks offers exposure to the country’s economic growth but also carries regulatory and market-access risks specific to China. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL stock traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $338.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,768. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $161.09 and a 12-month high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 167.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE:DEO traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,131. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.50. Diageo has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $15.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,228.32. The stock had a trading volume of 35,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,499. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,197.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,192.45. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,521.01.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.53. The stock had a trading volume of 277,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,551. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

UP Fintech stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,157. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Epsium Enterprise (EPSM)

We are a holding company incorporated under the laws of British Virgin Islands. As a holding company with no material operation of its own, we conduct substantially all our operations through an indirect Macau subsidiary, Companhia de Comercio Luz Limitada in Macau, or Luz. Luz is an 80%-owned subsidiary of Epsium Enterprise Limited in Hong Kong, or Epsium HK.

Epsium Enterprise stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. 133,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,847. Epsium Enterprise has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.17.

Premium Catering (PC)

Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited, through its subsidiary, engages in the business of food catering for function, events, and workers in Singapore. The company provides Halal food in Indian, Bangladesh, and Chinese cuisine to foreign workers, students, and other individuals residing in dormitories, as well foreign workers in the marine, logistics, and poultry industries.

PC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 239,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,487. Premium Catering has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

